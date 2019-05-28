Severe weather this afternoon and evening, more storms on the way Wednesday and Thursday

SEVERE RISK THIS EVENING: We continue our ENHANCED risk of severe weather today. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at a 3 for all of Central PA. Isolated thunderstorms will quickly rise to severe criteria if they develop in the mid-to-late afternoon. An isolated tornado threat is present, along with small hail and gusty winds with heavy rainfall. Otherwise, we wait for the line of showers and storms later in the evening, between 6-11PM. Gusty winds continue to be the concern, along with heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding. Lightning will be a certainty and hail a possibility. Temperatures stay mild during the overnight hours, in the 60s, after highs today in the 80s.

AGAIN FOR WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be likely once again late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. We are already in a SLIGHT risk of severe weather. On a scale of 1-to-5, that’s a 2. This will be more of a straight-line wind damage threat, along with flash flooding and small hail. There is a low tornado threat again with these storms. They’ll start during the evening rush home and persist, in a line, throughout the area as we progress into the evening. Highs hit the mid-80s once again with a very muggy feel. We’re also watching for the chance of severe storms on Thursday, with the Storm Prediction Center already highlighting us in a MARGINAL risk (1 out of 5, our lowest level). However, this will likely be raised closer to time, so stay tuned for updates. Highs, again, hit the mid-80s Thursday afternoon with a muggy feel.

QUIETING DOWN: Thursday is the last hurrah of thunderstorm chances this week, with cooler and drier air finally taking over. Highs struggle to hit 80-degrees with a morning low in the upper-50s and low-60s. Partly cloudy skies will be the norm, with only a few degrees warmer air moving in with dry mostly sunny skies for Saturday.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Meteorologist Jessica Pash