Teen charged after he allegedly obstructed traffic stop, taunted K-9 that was in police vehicle

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A teenager is accused of taunting a police K-9 after attempting to obstruct a traffic stop last week, according to Lebanon Police.

The incident occurred May 21 around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of South 10th Street.

It’s alleged that the 16-year-old boy was riding a bicycle and placed himself between a marked police car and a scooter the officer was attempting to pull over.

After the traffic stop, the teen allegedly moved within six inches of the marked K-9 vehicle, causing the dog to bark aggressively and shake the vehicle.

Police say the teenager had to be physically removed after he refused to move away from the car.

The boy faces charges of police animals – illegal to taunt, obstructing administration or law or other governmental function and disorderly conduct.