× Threatening text message placed Tuscarora School District’s high school, middle school on lockdown

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A threatening text message placed James Buchanan High School and James Buchanan Middle School on lockdown Tuesday, according to Tuscarora School District.

The district said in a Facebook post just before 1:30 p.m. that high school administrators were made aware of the text message Tuesday afternoon and alerted State Police, who came on site to investigate.

“The district is taking every precaution and both (the high school and middle school) are currently on lockdown,” a portion of the post stated. “Students are safe and we ask for your patience as we continue to protect student safety.”

At 1:53 p.m., the district posted to Facebook that the lockdown was lifted.

The district added that dismissal and all after-school activities will be held as normal.