Update: 2 unlocked vehicles stolen in York County have been recovered, police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update: Both stolen vehicles have been located.

Police said Tuesday that a silver 2018 Hyundai Elantra was recovered on the same day it was stolen, May 25.

On Friday, police said that the 2007 Ford Freestyle has also been recovered.

Previous: Two unlocked vehicles were stolen early Saturday morning in North Codorus Township, York County, according to police.

Police say a red 2007 Ford Freestyle was taken from Smith Hill Road. A second vehicle, a silver 2018 Hyundai Elantra, was stolen from Ginger Lane but was recovered after a police pursuit in York City. The vehicles were unlocked with keys inside.

Other vehicles in the area were rummaged through with items being stolen, police add.

Anyone with information should contact Southwestern Regional Police at 717-225-1333 or 911.