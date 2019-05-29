Clean-up begins in Caernarvon Township after tornado touches down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKS COUNTY -- Clean-up and repairs are underway in Caernarvon Township, Berks County after a tornado touched down on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service made the confirmation based on video received that showed a tornado on the ground.

Crews will be conducting storm surveys in the area Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday morning residents began to clear debris from their properties. Tree services and roofers were also in the Morgantown area to clear debris.

Shelter is available for those affected by the storm. Anyone needing shelter can go to the Caernarvon Township social hall located at 3307 Main St. in Morgantown.