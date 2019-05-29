Another round of severe weather possible Wednesday, with a lower threat on Thursday

MORE SEVERE WEATHER CHANCES: A stationary boundary in the vicinity keeps shower and thunderstorm chances alive for Central PA through midweek. Some leftover showers and thunderstorms slowly fizzle through the morning. Temperatures are warm and stuffy to start, with readings in the 60s. Sunshine mixes with clouds through the morning, and that allows temperatures to warm fast. Readings reach the lower to middle 80s by early afternoon. The warm and stuffy conditions allows more showers and thunderstorms to pop up, and there’s the threat for more severe weather. Damaging winds, hail, flooding and an isolated tornado or two are all possible from any storms this afternoon. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for several counties across the region too. The threat should fade fast through the early evening, with perhaps a few lingering showers or thunderstorms before drying out through the night. Lows are in the 60s, and it’s warm and stuffy again. More showers and thunderstorms are still possible for Thursday. Once again, there’s the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds, hail, flooding and an isolated tornado are repeat threats. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s, with very warm and muggy conditions.

MORE WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES: Friday brings a brief reprieve from the storms before there are more shower and thunderstorm chances through the weekend. Humidity levels are a bit lower for Friday, and there’s a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures are in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. Then, the next system brings a return to thunderstorm chances for the Saturday. A few thunderstorms are possible, and the mugginess returns. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday brings the chance for more showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are back into the lower 80s. It’s muggy for the entire weekend.

QUIETER NEXT WEEK: Conditions are much quieter early next week. Monday brings sunshine mixed with some clouds. Humidity levels are lower, with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Tuesday remains on the quiet side under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s.

-Andrea Michaels