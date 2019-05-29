× Cleona woman facing charges after driving under the influence with children in the vehicle

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Cleona woman is facing charges after driving under the influence with children in the vehicle.

Lindsey Cox, 27, is facing endangering the welfare of children, DUI, and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked charges.

On May 28 around 6:10 p.m., police were dispatched to the 300 block of West Lemon Street in Lititz for a report of public drunkenness.

Upon arrival, police found that Cox was stopped by security after attempting to drive away with her children in the vehicle.

Police discovered that Cox was under the influence of alcohol, and she was arrested.

Her children, ages 3 and 11 months, were taken into police custody before being released to their father.

Upon further review, police found that Cox’s driver’s license was currently suspended due to a previous DUI conviction.

She was released, and will be summoned to appear in court.