EF2 tornado with 135 mph winds damages cars, property, and homes in Berks County

CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Residents in part of Berks County are cleaning up after an EF2 tornado touched ground in Caernarvon Township.

Winds of 135 miles per hour damaged property and homes in the Valley Ponds Development.

It’s something many neighbors say they’ve never seen firsthand before: cars smashed and trees everywhere.

Now, they’re the ones left handling the aftermath.

“Just a disaster area, like a bunch of zombies and I was one of them. I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Deborah Loyer who lives in the Valley Ponds Development.

Before the disaster, Loyer said it got quiet in Caernarvon Township.

“I was in my bedroom. It wasn’t too bad. Then, it got quiet, then I heard a whistling sound. I looked out the window, and the trees outside my house were almost laying down. I started hearing debris hit the house hard, and I ran out of bedroom to get my husband, and I said, ‘I think it’s a tornado,’ and he said, ‘no, it’s not. No, it’s not.'”

According to the National Weather Service, it was.

“I was actually in the shower, so I just heard everyone in the house screaming to come downstairs,” said Celest Foltz, who lives on Lexington Drive in the Valley Ponds Development. “We were running down through our living room, we saw through the backdoor, a tree kind of shaking and started coming towards our house… so we all ran to the basement and stayed there a while.”

Many people who live in the Valley Ponds Development doing the same as Foltz and her family.

“The first thing we saw and heard when we walked out was all the first responders; they were on the scene immediately, fire, EMS, ambulance, police,” explained Foltz.

Hours after, restoration and landscaping companies followed.

“[We’re here] just trying to get everybody back to a normal life,” explained Jake Schultz, who works for Newcastle Lawn And Landscape. “After something traumatic like this, nobody wants to like you see it everyday, you don’t want to be reminded of it.”

Many people in Caenarvon Township say they are just thankful nothing worse happened.

“Our family could’ve been injured and other families,” said Cori Foltz, Celest’s mother.

“We’e had bad thunderstorms, but we’ve never had an actual tornado touch down here for us…. so this is a first for us,” added Loyer.