× Harrisburg Education Association calls off Friday’s strike

HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg Education Association (HEA) said Wednesday in a news release that it has called off Friday’s one-day strike in response to what it believes to be the Harrisburg School District’s failure to address the needs of students.

The association said that its decision came after the school district agreed to withdraw its change to a recovery plan that would have included items that are mandatory bargaining issues. The association will also not move forward with its unfair labor practice charge that was filed Tuesday.

“We are glad that we were able to avoid disrupting the end-of-the-year schedule and activities for our students,” said Jody Barksdale, HEA president and a middle-school math and science teacher. “We hope that this shows a mutual commitment to resolving the outstanding issues through good-faith bargaining.”

Barksdale added, “While this addresses one of the main issues of the strike, we still have a long way to go towards fixing the district’s chronic teacher turnover. The district needs to address these issues in order to provide our students with the stability in the classroom that they deserve.”

The association said that the school district “commits to resolving labor management/contract issues through collective bargaining, instead of through an end-around through an amendment to the recovery plan.”