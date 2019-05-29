Homes, vehicles damaged in Dauphin, York counties as strong winds toppled trees and power lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For a second straight day, Pennsylvania saw heavy rain and strong winds.

Those winds toppled trees and knocked down utility poles and power lines, resulting in damage to vehicles, a shed and homes throughout Dauphin and York Counties.

A pickup truck and motorcycle were crushed by a tree Wednesday in Halifax Township, Dauphin County. Two vehicles along West Market Street in York City were also damaged due to a tree that fell.

In West Manchester Township, York County, wind lifted a shed from one property to another. And in North Codorus Township, York County, three people were displaced after a tree fell onto their home in the 900 block of Trinity Road, according to the Red Cross. The three adults were given blankets, comfort kids, and resources for food, clothing and shelter.