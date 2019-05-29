× Man accused of entering Dauphin County home, assaulting two people

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 27-year-old man is accused of entering a Dauphin County home and assaulting two people.

The incident occurred on May 13 in Derry Township.

Police say they were called to the residence for a report of a man smashing out windows to regain entry into the home. Upon arrival, they found Charles McLaughlin outside.

Police learned that McLaughlin allegedly pushed one victim to the ground and punched another in the face prior to their arrival.

The victims forced McLaughlin out of the home and barricaded themselves inside until police arrived.

McLaughlin faces charges of simple assault, defiant trespass, criminal mischief, public drunkenness and harassment.