× Manheim woman facing charges after stealing guitar, selling it to music store

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Manheim woman is facing charges after stealing a guitar and selling it to a local music store.

Toni Sexton, 30, is facing receiving stolen property charges.

On May 21, a victim reported to police that his mid-90’s Epiphone Les Paul Standard String Guitar had been stolen from his home in Manheim Borough sometime between May 20 & 21.

The victim also told police that he found that the guitar had been purchased by a music store in Lititz Borough on May 21.

After an investigation, authorities found that Sexton had sold the guitar to the music store after claiming she was the owner.