Mechanicsburg man facing charges after sending sexually explicit messages to underage girl

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Mechanicsburg man is facing charges after sending sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl.

Michael Casterlin, 22, is facing corruption of minors charges for his role in the incident.

Police received a report of “concerning” messages and communication between Casterlin and a 15-year-old girl.

It was found that the two had exchanged messages on Facebook Messenger.

Police say the messages ranged from January 8-12, and made reference to sexual acts possibly occurring between the Casterlin and the underage girl.

When police spoke to Casterlin, he said that during that time he was drinking a lot and taking over-the-counter pain medication, according to the criminal complaint.

Casterlin told police that he did recall sending those messages, but denied having ever touched the victim.

