Olivia’s prepares Zeus’s platter

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Zeus’s platter

Zeus’ Platter

Delicious Grilled Pita stuffed w Lamb Meatballs, fresh spinach, fire roasted Red Pepper, Mozzarella cheese, a hint of garlic butter, & a drizzle of Fig Balsamic Glaze, served along w/ a chilled Greek Orzo Salad

Greek Orzo Salad:

2 cups Orzo – cooked Al Denté

1 cup Lentil – cooked Al Denté

1 cup Quinoa – cooked Al Denté

1/3 cup Wild Rice – cooked Al Denté

1 cup English Cucumber- chopped

1 pint Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes- halved

4 oz- E.V.O.O.

4 oz Balsamic Vinegar

1 tsp Oregano

1 tbsp Basil Pesto

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

2 tbsp fire roasted Red Peppers

2 tbsp fresh Parsley- chopped

3 tbsp Red Onion – chopped

Once all grains have been cooked, then cooled, simply mix all ingredients together and refrigerate. Enjoy!