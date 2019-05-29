Olivia’s prepares Zeus’s platter

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s morning in the FOX43 Kitchen!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Zeus’s platter

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Check it out in the clip below, and the recipe:

Zeus’ Platter
Delicious Grilled Pita stuffed w Lamb Meatballs, fresh spinach, fire roasted Red Pepper, Mozzarella cheese, a hint of garlic butter, & a drizzle of Fig Balsamic Glaze, served along w/ a chilled Greek Orzo Salad

Greek Orzo Salad:

2 cups Orzo – cooked Al Denté
1 cup Lentil – cooked Al Denté
1 cup Quinoa – cooked Al Denté
1/3 cup Wild Rice – cooked Al Denté
1 cup English Cucumber- chopped
1 pint Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes- halved
4 oz- E.V.O.O.
4 oz Balsamic Vinegar
1 tsp Oregano
1 tbsp Basil Pesto
1/2 tsp Black Pepper
2 tbsp fire roasted Red Peppers
2 tbsp fresh Parsley- chopped
3 tbsp Red Onion – chopped

Once all grains have been cooked, then cooled, simply mix all ingredients together and refrigerate.  Enjoy!

