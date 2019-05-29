× Police Departments in the Harrisburg area warn residents of reported distraction burglaries

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police departments in the Harrisburg area are warning residents of a few distraction burglaries that have occurred recently.

The reported burglaries included suspects requesting gas money for a family emergency.

When the suspect makes the request, authorities say that the other suspects were able to get inside the victim’s home.

While inside, police say the suspects further distract the victim by asking for a drink of water.

Police are warning residents to be caution when dealing with unknown people who arrive at their homes unannounced or with no prior purpose for the visit.

Authorities also say that the residents should report any suspicious activity by calling 911.