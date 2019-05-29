× Police searching for suspect from hit-and-run in Dairy Queen parking lot

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly backed into a vehicle in a Dairy Queen parking lot before driving off.

On May 28 around 3:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the parking lot of a Dairy Queen in the 1700 block of Roosevelt Avenue in York for a reported hit-and-run.

Upon arrival, police met with the victim who said that around 3:00 p.m., he saw a teenage light-skinned black male exit the Dairy Queen store and enter the driver’s seat of a silver Dodge Durango.

The Durango, which was parked behind the victim’s white Genesis G70, backed into the vehicle and caused damage to the bumper.

The victim said that when he attempted to approach the suspect, he fled.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect is encouraged to contact the West Manchester Township Police Department at (717) 792-9514.