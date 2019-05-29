Severe weather likely this afternoon, storms again tomorrow before quieting down Friday

TODAY’S THREAT: We find ourselves in an ENHANCED risk of severe weather once again this afternoon. A few tornadoes, large hail, gusty winds and heavy rain leading to flash flooding are all likely. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at a 3. Storms will begin in the early afternoon and continue through the mid-evening hours. Thunderstorms with the proclivity of rotation will start off isolated before a main line pushes through towards the evening rush hour commute and after. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 2AM Thursday for most of our area due to the massive amounts of rain we’ve already received and likely will with storms today. Temperatures top out in the mid-80s and dip into the 60s overnight tonight.

THURSDAY’S RISK: We have another threat of severe weather Thursday afternoon. Currently, it’s only MARGINAL (1 out of 5) for the afternoon and early evening. Storms will move in a more west-to-east direction and could contain gusty winds and small hail. There is a very low tornado threat, lower than today. Highs hit the mid-80s once again with plenty of humidity to work with as energy for storms. We quiet down into Friday morning.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: We calm down Friday. Humidity values drop and highs struggle to hit 80-degrees under otherwise partly cloudy skies. Thunderstorm chances return Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low-80s.

-Meteorologist Jessica Pash