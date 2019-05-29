× Tornado warning canceled for parts of Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry Counties

STATE COLLEGE — Update: The tornado warning has been canceled.

Previous: The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties until 4:45 p.m.

The warning is for central Dauphin County, northeastern Cumberland County, and east central Perry County, the NWS says.

At 417 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Duncannon, moving east at 45 mph. The storm has the potential to produce tornadoes and quarter-size hail, and could damage trees, roofs, windows, and vehicles.

This dangerous storm will be near: