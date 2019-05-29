Training K-9 Officers with K-9’s of Police Services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDSBORO,Pa --- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett checked out what it takes to be a K-9 officer with the team from K-9's of Police Services Inc.

K-9's of Police Services Inc. was established in 2014 with one vision in mind. Provide support for the K-9 Units, which are an invaluable asset to agencies and communities across the country. Your continued support aides in training, equipment, vet care expenses and so much more.

Production for the 1st annual 2020 K9 Kalendar will be begin in August. $31.00 shipped directly to you. Proceeds will benefit K-9 teams in need of equipment, training heat alarms and vehicle inserts. Tonight, we will be at FNB Field with the Harrisburg Senators.