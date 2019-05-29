× Two people injured in two-vehicle crash in North Middleton Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning in North Middleton Township.

Police say a Nissan Pathfinder was attempting to navigate a curve driving north on Waggoners Gap Road, when the vehicle drifted across into the south lane and struck a GMC Envoy. The driver of the Envoy attempted to avoid the oncoming vehicle but was struck head on.

One driver was transported by ambulance to Holy Spirit Hospital and the other driver was airlifted to Hershey Medical Center with severe injuries, according to police.