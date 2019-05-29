× U.S. Park Police investigate after man sets himself on fire near White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Park Police are investigating after a man reportedly set himself on fire about a block from the White House Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:25 p.m. on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Avenue, close to the Washington Monument, U.S. Park Police say. The man was quickly extinguished and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The U.S. Park Police Criminal Investigations Division is seeking help from the public in its investigation of the incident. Anyone who might have witnessed the event is asked to contact the CIB tip line at (202) 610-8737 or U.S. Park Police Communications at (202) 610-7500.