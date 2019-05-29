Woman accused of driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle her

Posted 6:37 PM, May 29, 2019

Kristina Archer-Burton

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York woman is accused of driving under the influence while a child was in the vehicle with her.

Kristina Archer-Burton, 33, has been charged with DUI, endangering the welfare of children and three summary traffic offenses, court documents show.

Archer-Burton was pulled over Tuesday on Interstate 83 in Springfield Township for speeding.

Police wrote in the criminal complaint that her speech was slurred and she was visibly under the influence of a narcotic.

As police removed people in the car, they found 11 “trashcans” and four blue wax bags of heroin. A passenger took ownership of the contraband and Archer-Burton reportedly admitted to snorting half a trashcan prior to driving about an hour earlier, according to police.

She now faces charges.

