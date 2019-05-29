× York County man dies two weeks after motorcycle crash

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A Stewartstown man has died two weeks after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Windsor Township.

The crash happened in Windsor Township, just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15th.

According to police, Eugene Holzapfel, 66, of Stewartstown, was riding a motorcycle in the area of Smith and Delta Roads when a truck hauling a trailer turned left into his lane, striking him.

Holzapfel was taken to York Hospital for his injuries, but despite therapeutic interventions, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital.