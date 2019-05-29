× York County Megan’s Law offender charged after failing to register new address, police say

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, York County — Police have charged a 51-year-old New Cumberland man after he allegedly violated Megan’s Law by not registering his new address.

Michael Allen Caine, of Beacon Hill Boulevard, was charged earlier this month with Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements for Sexual Offenders. Police say Caine was required to report his new address to State Police within three business days of moving, but failed to do so for several months.

Charges were filed after a hearing on May 20, according to Fairview Township Police.