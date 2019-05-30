A lower threat, but strong to severe thunderstorms are still possible again on Thursday

MORE SEVERE WEATHER CHANCES: Severe weather is possible for yet another day on Thursday, though the chance is a bit smaller. A stray shower or two is possible Thursday morning. Otherwise, it’s partly sunny and muggy to start the day. Temperatures begin in the middle to upper 60s for most locations. Showers and thunderstorms start to form around the midday hours, and they become more widespread fast through early afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms are a possibility once again, although the threat is a little bit lower compared to Wednesday. Regardless, damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornado and flash flooding are threats. A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect for the entire region at 2 P.M. Thursday and lasts through 11 P.M. The threat should fade fast through the early evening, with perhaps a few lingering showers or thunderstorms before drying out through the night. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s depending on the timing of the showers and thunderstorms for your location. Conditions dry and clouds partially clear through the night. Expect lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Humidity levels even start to lower later through the night.

MORE WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES: Friday brings a brief reprieve from the storms before there are more shower and thunderstorm chances through the weekend. Humidity levels are a bit lower for Friday, and there’s a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures are in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. Then, the next system brings a return to thunderstorm chances for the Saturday. A few thunderstorms are possible, and the mugginess returns. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday brings a better chance for more showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It’s muggy for the entire weekend.

QUIETER NEXT WEEK: Conditions are much quieter early next week. Monday brings sunshine mixed with some clouds. Humidity levels are lower, with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Tuesday remains on the quiet side under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday remains quiet with a mixture of sunshine and passing clouds. Temperatures are a bit higher, with readings in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The humidity remains in check.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Thursday!

-Andrea Michaels