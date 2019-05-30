× Adamstown Books closing after 5 years

LANCASTER — Adamstown Books at the Lancaster Theological Seminary will be closing at the end of June after 5 years in business.

According to their Facebook page, the antiquarian and used books store, is having a closing sale Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with extra days and hours next week.

David Ganse, owner and sole employee, said one of the reasons for the closing is the irreparable revenue dive resulting from the 2017 construction on College Avenue. He said he will continue to sell books online and at co-ops