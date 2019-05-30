× Carlisle man already in prison faces new charges tied to 2017 overdose death of North Middleton Twp. man

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 24-year-old Carlisle man already in prison on a 2016 drug conviction is facing additional charges after police determined he provided drugs to an Elliottsburg man who later died of an overdose, according to North Middleton Township Police.

Robert Harper was transported from Houtzdale State Prison on Wednesday to face new charges of drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver heroin, and involuntary manslaughter at Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbeck’s court in Carlisle. The charges were bound over for trail, and Harper was returned to Houtzdale State Prison, police say.

Harper is accused of providing a lethal dose of heroin, stamped “Diesel,” to Clinton Arnold, 23. Police found Arnold dead in his North Middleton Township apartment on March 7, 2017. An autopsy determined he died of multiple drug toxicity, according to police.