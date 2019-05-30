Children’s sleepwear is recalled by Aegean Apparel due to risk of burn injury

Aegean Apparel recalled some of its robes and pajama pants because they fail to meet flammability standard for children’s sleepwear.

Description: This recall involves Aegean Apparel children’s robes and pajama pants. The robe is a 100 percent polyester micro fleece. It is hooded with long sleeves, a belt sewn into the back and two front pockets. The robe is light green with a gray and orange cat print with cat ears sewn onto the robe’s hood. The pajama pants are 100 percent polyester in white with a black and gray dog wearing a Santa hat print. Both garments were sold in children’s sizes small through extra large and have “Kings n Queens by Aegean Apparel” on its label.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear away from children and contact Aegean Apparel for a full refund.