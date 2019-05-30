Cleanup begins as storm uproots trees in Lebanon County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. - It was time for cleanup Thursday morning after a powerful storm moved through Lebanon County Wednesday evening. The storm uprooting trees, snapping off tree limbs and downing power lines.

"It was kind of scary," said 10-year-old Anastasia Sosnowski. "Because I didn't know what was going to happen."

A massive tree fell in Sosnowski's backyard on the 1900 block of Hill Street in Lebanon County. Thankfully it caused just minor damage to her family's home. Moments before it came down, she says she and her family were sitting outside when it started to rain.

"It started pouring so we were like, 'It's fine, it's just rain,'" said Sosnowski. "And then it just started seeing hail coming down."

Along with hail came strong winds and torrential downpours that people described as rain coming down sideways. Less than a mile and a half away from Sosnowski, cleanup also happening at Park View Properties.

"We were surprised by the size of the trees that came down," said Lebanon County Housing Authority Executive Director Bryan Hoffman. "Some of these were mature and very large trees and to see them ripped out of the ground showed the power of the wind."

Hoffman was dealing with a massive tree that toppled over onto a townhome. Luckily, the damage there and across the county appeared to be very minor.

"The structural damage to the houses is relatively cosmetic," said Hoffman. "There was actually no damage inside the house. No one was harmed, which is really the important thing. We can certainly fix the bricks and mortar damage."

After the storm moved through the county, Met-Ed Electric was reporting about 3,000 people lost power. They worked through the night and into the day to get those lights back on.