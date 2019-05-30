Devon Seafood + Steak Provides Guests With A New View

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Exec Chef Wess Hellberg with Devon Seafood + Steak about the new patio along Park Avenue at its downtown Hershey location.

Guests will see iconic Hershey landmarks from the patio, including the Kissing Tower attraction at Hersheypark, Hershey’s Kisses-shaped street lights and the Hershey smokestacks.

Guests can access the patio through the bar area of the restaurant upon entering through the restaurant lobby. As always, Devon Seafood + Steak guests are encouraged to park in the free garage at 27 W. Chocolate Ave. in Hershey. The estimated cost for the project is $275,000.

Hours of operation on the patio will mirror the restaurant’s inside operating hours.

Lunch, daily: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dinner, Sunday-Thursday: 4-10 p.m. Dinner, Friday-Saturday: 4-11 p.m. Saturday brunch: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday brunch: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.



Happy hour will also be offered on the patio.

Monday-Friday: 4:30-6:30 p.m. (patio, bar and high tops only) Saturday-Sunday: 2-4 p.m. (entire restaurant)

