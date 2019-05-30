× FBI adds Eugene Palmer to Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

Eugene Palmer, who is wanted for the murder of his daughter-in-law Tammy Palmer, was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, the FBI and the Rockland County, New York, district attorney said in a press conference on Wednesday.

In September 2012, Eugene allegedly shot and killed Tammy over increasing tensions related to the separation of Tammy and her husband and Eugene’s son, John Palmer, law enforcement officials said.

Eugene left in a pickup truck, which was later found near Harriman State Park in Rockland County, the officials said. Once it was determined that he left the area, FBI was brought in to help.

“After nearly seven years and thousands of hours of investigative work, we hope the addition of Eugene Palmer to the FBI’s Top Ten list will yield substantive tips to this fugitive’s whereabouts,” said Rockland County District Attorney Kevin Gilleece.

The FBI is offering up to $100,000 for any information related to the whereabouts of Palmer. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Tammy’s death occurred amid a messy separation between her and husband John.

The couple lived with their two children on a property owned by Eugene, who lived next door, 40 miles north of New York City

Once Tammy and John had their children, they started having problems; they started seeing other people but remained friends, family members said.

But the relationship soured and Tammy filed a restraining order against John, they said. This infuriated Eugene, and started a feud between him and Tammy.

When Tammy threatened to file for a divorce and sue for the land, Eugene had a heated confrontation with her. Several days later, he came back and shot her several times during another argument about the issue, authorities said.

“We can’t bring back Tammy Palmer, but we hope finding the man who is accused of murdering her will offer some solace to the grieving family,” said William F. Sweeney, assistant director in charge of the New York Field Office of the FBI.

CNN reached out to the family but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.