Gildan Activewear recalls children’s sleep sacks due to burn injury risk

Gildan Activewear issued a recall for its American Apparel sleep sacks because they fail to meet Federal flammability standards.

Description: This recall involves a American Apparel brand Baby Rib Collection children’s 100% cotton and 90% cotton and 10% polyester-blended knit sleep sacks. They were sold in size 6-12 months and in the following colors: Black, green, gray, light blue, navy, pink, red and white. American Apparel and Baby Rib Collection are printed on a neck label. Made in Honduras and the size are printed on another neck label.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleep sacks away from children, stop using them and contact American Apparel for a full refund or a replacement product of similar value. Gildan Activewear is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Sold At: Online at http://www.americanapparel.com from January 2018 through January 2019 for between $15 and $20.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.