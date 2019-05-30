Hanover Borough Police investigating armed robbery at North Hanover Mall

HANOVER — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday at a business in the North Hanover Mall.

According to Hanover Borough Police, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. The victim, an 18-year-old woman, was alone inside the business when a female suspect entered the store, brandished a knife, and demanded that the victim open the register.

After taking an undetermined amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot, running through another business and exiting on the Eichelberger Street side of the mall, where she may have left the area in a vehicle, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white woman in her 20’s or 30’s, wearing a grayish-white hooded sweatshirt and black pants. She is believed to have had light-colored hair, possibly blond, and a bruise around one of her eyes, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Hanover Borough Police at (717) 637-5575.