× Imported fish recalled over failure to go through proper inspection into the U.S.

J Deluca issued a recall for approximately 69,590 pounds of Siluriformes fish products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States

The frozen Siluriformes items, specifically Yellow Walking Fish, were imported from Vietnam to the United States on various dates from August 2018 to January 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

Varying weights of packages containing 2 pieces of “HEADLESS-CLEANED YELLOW WALKING FISH” “Clarias Macrocepphalus” “CA TRE VANG LAM SACH – CAT DAU” “FARM RAISED”.

Varying weights of packages containing 2 pieces of “WHOLE YELLOW WALKING FISH” “Clarias Macrocepphalus” “CA TRE VANG NGUYEN CON” “FARM RAISED”.

These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered on May 22, 2019, during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.