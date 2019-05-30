× Lancaster man allegedly led police on cross-county chase in stolen pickup truck

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man is accused of leading authorities on a cross-county chase in a stolen pickup truck.

The incident occurred on May 24 when police came across a Chevy Avalanche — reported stolen a week prior — driving on East Fulton Street, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

An officer within the Ephrata Police Department attempted to pull the vehicle over on East Main Street but the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Jerell Stewart, allegedly fled north on Ridge Avenue.

The DA’s Office says Stewart continued into New Holland and made his way into Strasburg before he was taken into custody.

Stewart reportedly told police that he knew the Chevy was stolen and that he was the one operating it during the chase.

He faces charges of receiving stolen property and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, as well as numerous summary offenses that include, but not limited to, reckless driving, careless driving, disregard to a traffic lane and driving on a suspended license, court documents show.

Stewart was arraigned on May 25 and bail was set at $100,00, according to court documents. A preliminary hearing is set for Friday.