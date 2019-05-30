× Lancaster teen accused of trying to rob man

LANCASTER — Police have charged a 15-year-old Lancaster teen with robbery and possessing the instruments of crime after he allegedly demanded money from a male victim Tuesday night at North Duke and East Walnut streets.

Najzuan T. McArthur, of the first block of E. James St., was taken into custody after the incident, which occurred around 7:56 p.m., according to Lancaster Police.

Police say the victim entered the lobby of the police station to report the attempted robbery. He said that a juvenile approached him while brandishing a dark object, which the victim said could have been a knife, and demanded money from the victim.

The victim reported that he fled to his car, but was unable to lock the door before the suspect followed him inside, jumping into the back seat, police say. The suspect continued to demand money from the victim, still brandishing the dark object in his hand, the victim reported to police.

The victim told police he exited the vehicle, and the suspect followed. He then attempted to walk away, the victim said. The victim managed to snap a photo of the suspect with his cell phone before reporting the incident to police.

A dispatch officer at the police station reported the incident to other officers on patrol, forwarding the photo of the suspect provided by the victim, police say. Within minutes, a suspect matching the description was located on the 400 block of N. Christian St., according to police.

The suspect, later identified as McArthur, allegedly attempted to flee from officers as they approached, but he was stopped at the intersection of North Queen and East James streets, police say. He was taken into custody and charged with robbery motor vehicle, robbery, and possessing the instruments of crime. He was processed on the complaint, held for arraignment, and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail, police say.