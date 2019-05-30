× Lemoyne man accused of using stolen checks to buy cars

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — East Pennsboro Township Police have charged a 39-year-old Cumberland County man with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, forgery, and access device fraud after they say he used a stolen, forged checks to purchase two vehicles earlier this year.

Luke Daniel Lawley, of Lemoyne, was charged after two victims reported the alleged thefts on April 5, police say. Investigators determined Lawley used one stolen check to purchase a vehicle, and two other stolen checks to buy a second vehicle. He also used one victim’s credit card without permission to make several transactions, police say.

Lawley was charged on April 23, police say. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled.