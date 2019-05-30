× Lightning strikes tree, shocks York County man

YORK COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was shocked by lightning when a tree nearby was struck on Wednesday night, according to police.

Lt. Gregg Anderson of the Northern York County Regional Police said the man was outside on his porch, at around 6:15 p.m., when lighting struck a tree outside his home and then the same lighting traveled to where the man was standing, resulting in an indirect lighting strike.

The York County man was found by his wife, who called emergency services, and he was conscious when responders arrived, police say.

Lt. Anderson said he was transported to York Hospital where his current condition is unknown.