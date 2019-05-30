Local Lions Club disaster relief efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST COCALICO TWP., Lancaster County -- In any type of disaster, the Lions Club Disaster Relief is there to serve the community., whether it be lending a hand or a temporary place to stay.

Based out of Christiana, Lancaster County, they're there when people in the community need it the most.

“I’ve never seen such community love and giving. It’s overwhelming for me," said Michele Kyle, Morgantown, Berks county.

The Lions have been helping out with the most recent disasters, tornadoes in Lancaster and Berks Counties.

Just this week, a tornado touched down in Morgantown, Berks County. That tornado was an EF2.

An EF1 tornado touched down in West Cocalico Township, Lancaster Count, earlier this month, which ripped Butch Schannauer's roof off, throwing it hundreds of feet away. His garage and camper were also destroyed.

The Lions Club reached out to Schannauer and offered him one of three disaster relief units.

“I’m astonished. I have no words for that. I mean, I say thank you and it doesn’t seem like its a big enough word," Schannauer said.

The unit kind of looks like a storage pod on the outside and a trailer on the inside. It runs on power or a generator and can be used for storage or shelter. Inside, it has bunks that fold down, a microwave, fridge and heating and cooling unit.

“It’s about us getting to help other people. You know, you do one and it’s just like a disease and you just have to do another,” said Jim Groff, Lions Club State Disaster Coordinator.

One hundred percent of the proceeds the Lions Club raises goes right back into the community.

“I just can’t thank the Lions Club enough and all the people that are helping me get through this," said Schannauer.

But it’s the personal satisfaction the volunteers get from simply lending a hand.

“When it all comes down to it, is at the very end, when they hug you and it hooks you,” said Groff.