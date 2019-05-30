Luzerne County bus drivers hailed as heroes for helping woman who had been stabbed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa (WNEP) -- Two bus drivers stepped in after a woman was stabbed earlier this month in Luzerne County.

In front of a room full of their proud coworkers, those Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus drivers were honored for their heroic efforts in the early morning hours of May 2.

Driver Annmarie Kocher was on her bus waiting for driver Doris Shaw to meet up at a bus stop in Pittston around 12:30 a.m. when Yuanita Folk came running up covered with stab wounds.

"She was hurt. She was definitely stabbed multiple times, and I just need to get her sitting down so she didn't fall over," Kocher said. "So I just put her on the bus like anybody else would."

Moments later, Shaw's bus pulled up. Shaw jumped on Kocher's bus to help.

"I was trying to keep her awake because she going in and out of consciousness. I got her name, so I just kept talking to her while Annmarie was on with 911," Shaw explained.

The two women were given citations at LCTA headquarters in Kingston for saving Folk's life in a surprise ceremony for them on Tuesday.

"I can say as an organization and an individual, I am damn proud to be a part of this organization and work with people like this," said LCTA Executive Director Norm Gavlick.

Pittston police arrested Folk's boyfriend, Delton Kirkland, for stabbing Folk several times while she slept inside their apartment near the bus stop.

The women are also credited with keeping Folk safe from him on the bus while waiting for help to arrive.

"I watched him until the police got there, and she took care of the patient," Kocher said. "If we weren't there, she probably wouldn't have made it."

Kirkland remains locked up at the Luzerne County jail.