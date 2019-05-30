× Man accused of firing shots in direction of ex-girlfriend, her children arrested by U.S. Marshals Service

HARRISBURG — A 20-year-old man accused of firing 18 shots from a handgun in the direction of an ex-girlfriend and her children two weeks ago in Delaware was arrested Thursday in Harrisburg, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Andrew Peace, who has past addresses in Philadelphia, was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Market Street.

Delaware’s Wilmington Police Department investigated the shooting on May 13 and as a result, obtained an arrest warrant for Peace, charging him with possession of a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment and lesser included offenses, the U.S. Marshals Service said. After attempts to find Peace were unsuccessful, the police department asked the U.S. Marshals Service to apprehend him.

“Crimes of violence are of the highest priority for the Fugitive Task Force,” stated U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “The Marshals Service and our partners recognize the importance of bringing those charged with such crimes to justice. It is my sincere hope that the arrest of this fugitive brings some sense of relief to the community.”