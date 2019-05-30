× Man charged after he allegedly drove on sidewalk, almost struck pedestrians in the area

LANCASTER — A 27-year-old man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly drove up on a sidewalk in Lancaster and almost struck pedestrians in the area.

The incident took place on May around 7:45 a.m. when police received a call about an unknown driver in a tan GMC SUV that had just drove onto the sidewalk in the 1st block of North Queen Street, where several pedestrians and patrons of a coffee shop were almost struck.

Police say the vehicle continued driving on the sidewalk and stopped near Orange Street. When people in the area walked up to obtain a license plate number, the driver allegedly put the vehicle in reverse, forcing those individuals to move to avoid being struck. No injuries were reported.

The driver then left the scene.

According to police, a Public Service Aide was in the area of the 400 block of South Christian Street shortly after the call on North Queen Street. The Aide observed a tan GMC SUV park in front of a residence with the driver exiting and walking into a home.

An officer went to the block to see if the vehicle was the same one. He was able to confirm that the license matched that of the vehicle on North Queen Street. The officer then spoke with Tyree Dixon and other relatives.

After several days of interviews with witnesses and victims, plus a review of surveillance video, police were able to identify Dixon as the driver.

He faces charges seven counts of recklessly endangering another person and summary offenses of reckless driving, traffic control signals and operating a motor vehicle while privilege suspended.