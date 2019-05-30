× Middletown man attempted to sell child for $50, police allege

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Middletown man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly attempted to sell his child.

Deniz Ak, 59, was offering to sell his child for $50 at the intersection of East Main and North Union Streets, police allege.

The child’s mother currently has a protection from abuse order against Ak, which also extends to the minor, according to police.

Police say they’ve filed charges of criminal attempt – dealing in infant children and endangering the welfare of a child against Ak after consulting with the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.