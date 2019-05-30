× National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched down Wednesday in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado touched down in Dauphin County Wednesday afternoon.

The EF1 tornado, which according to the NWS had an estimated maximum wind speed of 100 mph, occurred near Matamoras for approximately four minutes (4:24 p.m. to 4:28 p.m.).

The NWS said the tornado touched down near Route 225, north of Matamoras Road. It damaged trees along a 2.5-mile path as it traveled east and southeast into Camp Hebron, where the most intense damage of uprooted and snapped trees took place.

The NWS added that a separate area of tree damage near Halifax was determined to be the result of straight-line winds.