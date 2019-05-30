One more day of severe weather before drying out in time for Friday!

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT – THURSDAY: Our overall threat of severe weather is much lower this afternoon/evening compared to the past couple of days. Still, strong to severe storms are possible today and we need to be on alert. The entire area remains under a slight risk for storm development which is a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. Storms have already been developing this afternoon, although they are not appearing nearly as strong. They are tapping into the high moisture content of the atmosphere and producing very heavy rain and for that reason, flash flooding will be possible this evening. Thankfully, this is the last day we have to deal with severe weather this week, and tomorrow is likely to be a much calmer and drier day.

STORMS POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND: All we get from Mother Nature is one dry day on Friday although it should be a great day to get out and enjoy the calmer weather! Humidity will be slightly lower and we will remain dry all day. By Saturday, a late evening thunderstorms are likely to develop – although these do not look to pose a severe threat. Sunday appears to be a different story and we will have to be on guard for the potential of strong to severe storms. As another wave of low pressure rides just to out north, the track of that low could favor some storms for us. Given that this is still a few days out, we will just continue to monitor the threat and update the forecast as needed!

TEMPERATURES COOLING NEXT WEEK: After storms roll through on Sunday, a cold front crosses through and our temperatures take a nice dip into the mid 70s! That sounds much cooler than the hot and humid conditions we’ve been dealing with, but mid 70s is actually what is average for this time of year. We hold onto the 70s for Monday and Tuesday, and then begin to warm up again by the middle of the week. A decent dry stretch from Monday to Wednesday is likely as well with storms not returning until late Wednesday night and Thursday.

Have a terrific Thursday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash