Penn State announces start times for 5 football games in upcoming season

College Football: Penn State Nittany Lion mascot with fans in stands during game vs Indiana at Beaver Stadium. State College, PA 9/30/2017 CREDIT: Rob Tringali (Photo by Rob Tringali /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X161419 TK1 )

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State announced the kickoff times for five games in the 2019 season.

The Nittany Lions will open the season with a home game against Idaho at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 31 in Beaver Stadium. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

Other game times announced Thursday are:

  • Sept. 7 vs. Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. (FOX)
  • Sept. 14 vs. Pittsburgh, noon (ABC)
  • Sept. 27 at Maryland, 8 p.m. (FS1)
  • Oct. 5 vs. Purdue, noon (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

The Lions’ season opener against Idaho will be the first time the two teams have ever squared off. It is also Penn State’s first-ever game against a Big Sky Conference team.

Penn State is 2-1 against Buffalo, and 26-3 all-time against MAC opponents. The Lions won 27-14 in their last meeting with the Bulls in 2015.

The Sept. 14 game against Pittsburgh is the final game of the four-game Keystone Classic series. The former arch-rivals have squared off 99 times in their long history, with Penn State holding a 52-43-4 series edge. Last year, the Lions routed the Panthers, 51-6.

Penn State holds a 39-2-1 all-time record against Maryland, including a 38-3 victory over the Terrapins last season.

The Lions have a 14-3-1 advantage in their series with Purdue. They defeated the Boilermakers 62-24 last season.

