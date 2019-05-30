× Performer, songwriter Leon Redbone dies at age 69

NEW HOPE — Leon Redbone, a singer, songwriter, guitarist, and actor, died Thursday in New Hope, according to a press release.

He was 69.

Best known for his appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” and “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson,” Redbone also provided the voice for Leon the Snowman in the movie “Elf,” and sang “Baby It’s Cold Outside” with Zooey Deschanel during the closing credits.

Redbone also sang the theme song to the television show “Mr. Belvedere,” and appeared in numerous commercials, including those for Budweiser beer and Chevrolet vehicles.

He also released 13 studio and five live albums during a songwriting career that dates back to the 1970s. Known for performing material from the Tin Pan Alley days of 1890 through 1910, Redbone performed in a trademark Panama hat and dark glasses.

Redbone is survived by Beryl Handler and daughters Ashley Redbone and Blake Redbone and her children, Devin, Amberley and Holland.