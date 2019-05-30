× Police arrest man accused of firing shots into crowd during disturbance

LANCASTER — Lancaster Police arrested a man Thursday whose accused of firing shots into a crowd during a disturbance.

The incident took place on May 20 in the 400 block of South Christian Street, the same block where the accused, 57-year-old Robert Dixon, resides.

Four people were injured after suffering either minor or superficial injuries, police said at the time.

Dixon faces four counts each of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person as well as a count of persons not to possess firearms.