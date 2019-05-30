Police arrest man accused of firing shots into crowd during disturbance

Posted 10:30 PM, May 30, 2019, by

Robert Dixon

LANCASTER — Lancaster Police arrested a man Thursday whose accused of firing shots into a crowd during a disturbance.

The incident took place on May 20 in the 400 block of South Christian Street, the same block where the accused, 57-year-old Robert Dixon, resides.

Four people were injured after suffering either minor or superficial injuries, police said at the time.

Dixon faces four counts each of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person as well as a count of persons not to possess firearms.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.