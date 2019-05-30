Police: Enola man charged after firing revolver in back yard

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — East Pennsboro Police charged a 52-year-old Enola man with recklessly endangering another person after the investigation of a shots-fired incident last month on the 100 block of Edenderry Way.

Wolodymyr Dschulik Jr. was charged after police responding to the report of shots-fired found him firing a revolver in his back yard. Directly behind Dshulik’s home was another house that would have been in the direct line of fire, police say.

The incident occurred around 9:05 p.m. on April 12, police say.

