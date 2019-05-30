× Police: Fire that killed Hershey woman on May 23 deemed ‘suspicious in nature’

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Law enforcement officials say the fire that killed a Hershey woman earlier this month is suspicious in nature, according to Derry Township Police.

The fire occurred in the early morning hours of May 23, at a residence on the 500 block of West Chocolate Avenue. After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters found the body of Charlotte Chaplin, 49.

While further evidence collection, examinations and testing are still being conducted, police say, the investigation into the incident is leading investigators to believe the fire and death are both suspicious in nature. It is too early to speculate about the exact manner of death, or the definitive source of the fire, according to police.

There is no danger to the public, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.